Halsey's 'Snake in the Garden' Bikini: Where to Get It

Halsey didn’t hold back in her ‘Snake in the Garden’ bikini photo on Instagram. The “Without Me” singer stunned her followers while sporting a red snakeskin print top and bottom in a post that earned her well over three million likes. With such a popular post, that likely means there’s many people who are looking to get their hands on that swimsuit. It turns out that it can be purchased at just $12.

The outfit can be found on Shein.com and goes under the label, “Snakeskin Print High Cut Bikini Swimsuit.” The red one is just one of 10 other print options. The other snakeskin colors include blue, green, mustard yellow, lilac and a few multicolor choices. All of which can be purchased for $12. The red snakeskin is currently listed as the company’s No. 2 best selling outfit. A 10% off option can also be tacked on for anyone who is a first register on the site. There is free standard shipping offered on any purchases of $49 or more, so anyone looking to pick up a few of the different colors could be in luck.

Halsey’s debut of the sultry bikini came on Saturday. All of the commotion over her swimsuit photo comes as she finishes up her upcoming project, which will be a collection of poetry called “I Would Leave Me If I Could.” The book is currently available for preorder. In it, she is expected to take a deep dive into her personal life as she “bares her soul” according to the book’s write-up. Everything from her failed relationships to her struggles with mental illness will be covered.

The latter is actually something the New Jersey native has become an advocate for, participating in the “I’m Listening” campaign back in 2017. She recently spoke on the subject in the wake of Kanye West’s concerning Twitter rant. She was taken aback by all that was said in the since-deleted series of posts. She admitted she was “disturbed” to read what he had to say, noting that people who are criticizing him are only making matters worse, “If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Halsey released her debut album, “Badlands,” back in 2015 as it rose to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Perhaps her breakthrough song, “Closer,” which saw her team up with The Chainsmokers, earned her a Grammy Award nomination and won as Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016. She very well could be on the way to more awards with her latest album, “Manic,” that dropped in January and features her newest hit, “Without Me,” along with “Graveyard.”