All Halsey's Stunning Bikini Looks of 2020 So Far
Halsey has had lots of downtime in 2020, due to the shutdowns and quarantines that the coronavirus pandemic caused. She spent a lot of time at home and other scenic locations, often soaking up the sun or taking a dip in a pool. And, of course, she's been stylish as she's done it.
The "Southside" singer's bikini game is unmatched, and if you need proof, look no further than her Instagram. Throughout 2020, the 25-year-old pop star has modeled look after look for her 20.7 million followers. When it's low-key polka dot look or that fiery snake-print selection, she knows how to rock a bikini. Scroll through to see all her fabulous swimsuit looks of 2020 so far.
March 26
April 4
May 9
May 24
May 25
I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.
July 9
July 5
Aug. 8
