Halsey's Pregnancy Elicits Positive Reaction From Ex G-Eazy

Rapper G-Eazy is reportedly happy for his ex-girlfriend, singer Halsey, who announced earlier this week she is pregnant with her first child. Halsey is expecting with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. Halsey and G-Eazy, born Gerald Earl Gillum, dated between 2017 and 2018. They broke up for good in October 2018. Halsey and Aydn, a 37-year-old filmmaker, started dating last year.

Gillum is "happy for her," a source close to the "Me, Myself & I" performer told E! News. "He knows she will make a great mom ad has always wanted to be a mom." Since the two split for good, they "have not been in touch but he's happy that she is doing well," the insider explained. G-Eazy recently began dating Ashley Benson. Another source told E! News Benson and G-Eazy are "inseparable."

Back on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Halsey surprisingly announced she was expecting by sharing a trio of photos showing off her baby bump. "Surprise!" was all she wrote in the caption, alongside baby, rainbow, and bottle emojis. She also tagged photographer Sam Dameshek. "Heart so full, I luv you, sweetness," Aydin wrote in the post's comment section. "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Halsey replied.

Halsey and G-Eazy never publicly commented on their breakup, but Halsey referenced it in "Without Me." In her 2018 single, she sang, "And then I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you could take advantage of me." Her performance of the song on Saturday Night Live in February 2010 caused more speculation. "As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me," she wrote on Twitter after the show. "As a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. My truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo."

The "You Should Be Sad" singer also opened up about her past struggles with drug abuse, bipolar disorder, and domestic violence in her poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could. Halsey did not mention names in the book though. In one poem, "Lighthouse," Halsey wrote about an abusive relationship she was in without naming the person she was dating. She claimed the person would "put his bleeding hand around my neck." He told her he would "f—ing kill you" and Halsey added, "I would believe him."

After Halsey broke up with G-Eazy, she dated Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. In March 2020, she was seen with Yungblud at a Black Lives Matter protest, so she would have started seeing Aydin after that. Halsey and Aydin appear to have a friendship dating back years, as Aydin published a "throwback" photo with Halsey in March 2019.