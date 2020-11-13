Halsey Reveals Tie-Dye Buzz Cut in New Instagram Photos

✖

Halsey celebrated the release of her first collection of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, by changing her look once again. Just a few weeks after shaving her head, the "Bad at Love" singer showed off a tie-die hair color in a series of Instagram posts this week. Halsey's collection is deeply personal, with some speculating that one was about her relationship with G-Eazy, who has denied the rumors.

On Tuesday, the day the new book hit stands, Halsey posted a collection of new photos with her friends and selfies showing off the green-and-blue-colored hairstyle. In one photo, she joined her friends at a Target, holding up a copy with the store's exclusive cover. "Book release things. Everything is disgusting and it's perfect," she wrote in the caption. The 26-year-old Halsey shared more photos of the new hair on Wednesday. "Eat me," she simply wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey's book includes several poems and stories about her personal life, including allegations of domestic and sexual abuse. In one poem called "Lighthouse," she wrote about an unhealthy relationship without revealing the person's identity. She claimed the person "would stuff his nose with cocaine/for days on end/until the rims of his nostrils/were caked with white," reports E! News. She later claimed the person "would put his bleeding hand around my neck" and tell her "'I'm going to f— kill you'" and she believed him. She would try to calm the situation by taking his hand "off my neck gently/and wrap my arms around his head.../and whisper that it would be okay."

Some fans wondered if Halsey was writing about G-Eazy, the rapper she dated from 2017 to 2018. G-Eazy has history with cocaine and was arrested for possession of the drug in Sweden in 2018. "We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible," G-Eazy's representative told Page Six this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, explained why she changed her name at the start of her career. Her decision "gave me the opportunity to create a new persona that wasn’t bound by the expectations I had for myself or the limitations that others placed on me because of my upbringing or my socioeconomic situation. I created a person, and she could do everything," she explained. "There was no way that Ashley was going to become a king, but I made a new name for myself and took her to paranormal, supernatural heights."