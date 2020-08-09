Halsey Shows off Her Curves in Sultry Red 'Snake' Bikini Photos

Singer Halsey shared a new post on Instagram Saturday, posing in a skimpy red bikini in her garden. Halsey has been busy finishing up her poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which she announced in late June. Earlier this week, she told fans the new book will prove them with an intimate look about her life before fame.

The 25-year-old "Closer" singer, whose full name is Ashley Frangipane, shared a trio of photos of herself enjoying a day in the sun in a red bikini and matching red sunglasses. "Snake in the garden," she wrote in the caption. Aside from posts in her Instagram Story, it was her first post since July 26, when she shared a photo of herself wearing glasses. "Random fact u might not know about me: I’ve worn glasses since I was 6! I have 20/800 vision," Halsey revealed. "I guard my contact lenses on tour like gold, cause without them I wouldn’t make it 2 feet on to the stage."

Before Halsey took a break in the sun, she answered several questions from fans about her poetry book on Twitter. One fan asked Halsey if there was anything they would learn about her in the book. A "good chunk" of it is about her life before she became a star. "But there’s a lot of present-day insights too that I don’t often get to express," she wrote. "My feelings on family, loneliness, power, gender, and sexuality, and longing. Sooooo much longing."

Halsey told another fan the book will have about 135 poems and the writing process has helped her "detach" from public opinion. It helped her "put my desire to make true art ahead of my fear of invasive judgment. it’s very personal. and I know that it will probably turn into a press nightmare. but hopefully, it will help some people and that’s what matters," she tweeted.

Last month, Halsey made headlines when she defended Kanye West, following his first presidential campaign and controversial Twitter rant. She urged people to refrain from judging or making jokes about the rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," she tweeted. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

"If you wanna think someone is an a—hole, go ahead," Halsey later wrote. "Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a—holes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. … Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis." West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also issued a statement on the situation, asking the media and public to "give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."