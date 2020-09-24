Halsey Reveals New 'Brat' Bikini Photo From Recent Shoot

Halsey showed off a new photo bikini photo on Friday, Sept. 18, taken from a recent photo shoot with Sydney Sweeney, her co-star for the upcoming TV series The Player's Table. The "Without Me" singer is now just a few weeks from releasing her first book, the poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could. She also made it to TIME Magazine's 2020 100 most influential people list, with K-Pop group BTS paying tribute to her work and passion.

The bikini photo was taken by photographer Sam Dameshek, who shot a whole series of photos with Halsey and Sweeney. Halsey simply added the caption "Brat" and tagged Dameshek. Sweeney has shared several photos from the shoot herself. Sweeney is best known for playing Cassie Howard in the HBO series Euphoria and Eden Spencer in The Handmaid's Tale. She also appeared in Halsey's "Graveyard" music video.

Halsey and Sweeney will collaborate on Halsey's first acting gig. The two will star in The Player's Table, an adaptation of Jessica Goodman's novel. Sweeney will star as a Long Island high school student looking for answers after her friend's death. Halsey stars as a young woman Sweeney's character meets and inspires her to investigate her friend's death. The show will be written by Annabelle Attanasio, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday, Halsey made TIME Magazine's list of the most influential people in 2020. BTS called her the "type of person who leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets" and an artist with "an incredible ability to exude this magic from within herself." The group worked with Halsey on the song "Boy With Luv" and called that one of the "easiest" decisions they have ever made.

"Working with her was everything we could have wished for and more," BTS wrote. "Halsey is not only a strikingly talented artist but also a dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together. She inspires us, and we’re incredibly honored to be able to call her our cherished friend. We cannot wait to see what she has for the world down the road."

Halsey started the year by releasing her third album, Manic, which includes the hits "Without Me," Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad." Her next big project is I Would Leave Me If I Could, a collection of poems from Halsey. The book will be released on Nov. 10. It is a deeply personal collection of poems that explore the "highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness," according to publisher Simon & Schuster.