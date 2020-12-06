Halsey Dazzles With Multicolored Haired in New Selfie Proclaiming 'Nothing Will Ever Be the Same'

✖

Halsey has had a busy few months thanks to the release of her book of poetry and her online sniping at the Grammys. She also delivered a memorable performance at the CMT Awards with Kelsea Ballerini, which didn't sit well with some country music fans.

But with her claims of "bribes" against the Grammys and the ongoing pandemic, Halsey's continued ability to live her life on social media is fascinating to witness. The pandemic and quarantine has not slowed down Halsey's ability to express herself, her latest selfies helping to bolster the claim.

In her latest snapshots on Instagram, the I Would Leave Me If I Could author put on a rainbow wig and posed around in a hot pink bra to fan's delights. It was followed by another rainbow photoset with Halsey riding along in a car with a lollipop and a 2-Pac t-shirt. "Nothing will ever be the same," the musician wrote in the caption of the photo.

Both shots come hot on the heels of Halsey's allegations against the Grammys and the snubs for nominations for the coming awards. Many were upset that The Weeknd was snubbed entirely for his latest album, Halsey included. She took to her Instagram stories to clear the air and vent her feelings.

"The Grammys are an elusive process," Halsey wrote. "It can often be behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.'"

She urged The Academy to have more "transparency or reform" in the process when it comes to choosing nominees and performers for the show. Halsey joined in with other artists pointing out that the awards are not always "about the music or quality or culture," before noting that she might be blacklisted now.

Halsey has been out supporting her book of poetry amid the pandemic, doing a semi-book tour while keeping distance. The poetry also held some emotional power over the singer in recent months, with many pointing out allegations of sexual and domestic abuse. She never names the person but describes that they "would stuff his nose with cocaine/for days on end/until the rims of his nostrils/were caked with white," and the person, "would put his bleeding hand around my neck."

The allegations were thankfully in the past and Halsey is clearly doing much better now. She was quick to remind fans that despite her shaved head, she was still "that b—ch."