Halsey Alleges 'Bribes' With Grammys in Post Slamming Nomination Snubs

Halsey was left off of the Grammy nominations list, a shock to all of her fans, and decided to wait a few days after not commenting on the snub to eventually unload on the awards over the weekend. The New Jersey-born musician shared all of her thoughts about the process and clearly didn’t hold back, even going as far to suggest that bribes play a part in who gets nominated and who doesn’t.

She began by telling her followers that she waited to respond because she wanted to make sure she chose the right words to express her feelings. “The Grammys are an elusive process,” she then went on to write. “It can often be behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’” Halsey wasn’t the only artist who felt disrespected about not being nominated. So too was The Weeknd, who also will be playing at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The “Blinding Lights” singer accused the Grammys of being “corrupt,” a claim that appears to be backed by Halsey.

Continuing in her statement, the “Graveyard” singer said that once these performers are able to get through with their forms of bribery, it becomes matter of offering “exclusive TV performances” as a way of ensuring that “the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

Another complaint that had been offered up by the Weeknd, as well as Drake, who came out in support of his peers who were snubbed, is that the Grammys aren’t concerned with music that is impactful on a culture. Halsey also dove into this subject in her post. “Perhaps sometimes it is but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” she explained. The end of her rant saw her back up The Weeknd’s absence from the nominations as well as her own highly-successful album, “Manic.” She admitted that by calling out the Grammys she may be getting herself on their “blacklist” but she has become tired of the charades, “I am hoping for more transparency or reform.”

The Grammy Awards will air on Saturday, Jan. 31 on CBS.