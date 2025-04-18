Haley Joel Osment ‘Absolutely Horrified’ After He Used Antisemitic Slur in Police Arrest Footage

Haley Joel Osment has apologized for using an offensive and antisemitic slur while being arrested earlier this month at a California ski resort.

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” Osement told PEOPLE in a statement.

The actor, 37, was initially booked on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on April 8, and on April 17, the Mono County District Attorney’s office said in a statement he was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

Haley Joel Osment attends the Pups Without Borders 2024 Gala at The W Hollywood on December 15, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Pups Without Borders)

Osment, who lost his Altadena, Calif. home in the Eaton Fire in January, said that the “past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” but admitted it was “no excuse for using this disgusting word.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts,” he concluded. “What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

In police bodycam footage of Osment’s arrest obtained by several outlets Thursday, Osment repeatedly claimed he was “being attacked” while being put under arrest. One witness told police that the Sixth Sense star had been cut off at a nearby bar after spilling a drink and became “aggravated” and “argumentative” when he was not allowed to get on a ski lift.

Haley Joel Osment attends the opening night of “La Cage aux Folles” at the Pasadena Playhouse on November 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

From inside the police car, Osment could be heard saying, “I’m being kidnapped by a f—king Nazi,” before calling the officer an antisemitic slur.

Osment has had run-ins with the law before, having been arrested in 2006 for misdemeanor drunk driving after he was injured in a car accident. He later pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Then, in 2018, police responded to the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday, where Osment had gotten into a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

Osment’s arraignment on his most recent charges is scheduled for June 7.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.