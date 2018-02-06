Haley Joel Osment Causes Public Disturbance at Las Vegas Airport

Haley Joel Osment‘s Super Bowl weekend ended about as badly as the New England Patriots‘ did. The former child star missed a flight out of Las Vegas and got so angry, police were called.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old Osment arrived to the American Airlines gate late, and missed his flight. He was put on standby for a Monday morning flight.

American told TMZ that Osment arrived at 7 a.m., but the flight was fully booked. He started yelling and swore at the gate agent. Police were called, but Osment was gone by the time they arrived.

Osment went back to the gate about an hour later, according to TMZ‘s sources. This time, he was even more aggressive. “I’ll destroy you,” he yelled at the gate agent, according to a witness.

Police were called back for the sequel, but he was far from the gate when they arrived.

After the game Sunday night, Osment took to Twitter to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory. He retweeted @TheTweetOfGod’s “Ha ha” message for Tom Brady.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/OsI49iL9EG — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 5, 2018

Osment might not have gotten back to Los Angeles on time, but he’ll have to put that anger aside for his new projects. Last week, Variety reported that the actor joined Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy film. Jim Parsons and Lily Collins will co-star, with Joe Berlinger directing.

Osment is still best known for his roles as a child actor, but has recently taken steps to establish himself as an adult actor. He recently starred in an episode of The X-Files and had a multi-episode arc on HBO’s Silicon Valley.

