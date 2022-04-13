Hailey Bieber Pleads With Social Media Trolls in Emotional Video

✖

Hailey Bieber took to TikTok Tuesday to plead with social media trolls to leave her alone. Bieber, 25, had another influx of annoying comments after she walked the Grammy Awards red carpet with her husband Justin Bieber on April 3. Her decision to wear a long, white flowing gown led to speculation she was pregnant based on no real evidence.

"Leave me alone at this point," Bieber said in the brief clip, now viewed over 19 million times. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything. I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please." Bieber added, "Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. "I beg of you, truly. That's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please." The model captioned the video, "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post."

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post ♬ original sound – Hailey Bieber

The post came a week after Bieber responded to rampant social media speculation that she is pregnant. "I'm not pregnant. Leave me alone," she wrote on Instagram in response to a Radar Online post.

Bieber is the target of a never-ending stream of negative comments, with many still harping on Justin and Selena Gomez's breakup. Justin, 29, and Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship for seven years before Justin and Bieber became engaged in July 2018. They married at a New York City courthouse a few months later, then had an elaborate wedding celebration in South Carolina in 2019.

In December 2019, Bieber told Vogue that trolls were creating "false drama" between her and Gomez. "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic," Bieber said. "I think that has to change, and that has to stop."

She hoped there would be more people on platforms advocating the end of this fake speculation. "I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other,'" she said. Unfortunately, based on Bieber's video this week, that is still an unfulfilled dream for her.

Bieber was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain in early March. She was reportedly suffering from "stroke-like" issues. Bieber said the symptoms began when she was having breakfast with Justin in an Instagram Story post. Her body passed the clot independently, and she "recovered completely within a few hours."