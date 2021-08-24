Hailey Bieber Shares Subtle Support for Selena Gomez on Instagram

✖

Almost two years after Selena Gomez released her song "Lose You To Love Me," which some fans speculate may have been directed at her ex, Justin Bieber, Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber may have just sent some subtle support for Gomez. The former Disney star graced the cover of Elle magazine for the publication's Latinx issue and Hailey didn't shy away from giving the publication's Instagram post a double-tap. Elle's Instagram account shared the cover to their profile and onlookers couldn't help but notice that the supermodel liked the image.

In the cover photo, Gomez poses in a black graphic t-shirt, a pink skirt, fishnet hose, and black heels, accessorized with a choker necklace, blonde hair and red lipstick. "After several years battling health issues and heartbreaks, @SelenaGomez has come into her own spiritually and creatively. For Elle's Latinx Issue, the mental illness, shooting @hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' with Steve Martin, and why she doesn't know her own Instagram password," the Instagram post reads.

"'My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,' she tells Elle," the post continued. Hailey gave the heartfelt post, teasing readers what they look forward to in her interview, a double-tap.

This is a huge step following Gomez's breakup with Bieber and watching her ex rekindle his relationship with one of his exes only to put a ring on it. Gomez's heartbreaking song "Lose You To Love Me" gave insight into what she felt during the very public breakup and how she's managed to find the light at the end of the tunnel. Bieber shocked the world by proposing to Hailey and the two wed in 2018 inside a courthouse in New York City. A year after that, the couple celebrated in front of friends and family in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

However, ever since the two tied the knot, Hailey and Gomez have been plotted against each other in the eyes of the public. However, both have revealed subtly that that may not have been the case behind the scenes. And now with Hailey liking a post that is centered around Gomez, that gives fans and readers a hint that they may have more respect and love for one another than the public wants to believe.