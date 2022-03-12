Hailey Bieber Hospitalized for Blood Clot in Her Brain

Hailey Bieber was involved in a serious medical emergency on Thursday. TMZ first reported on Saturday morning that Bieber was hospitalized with a brain condition. Shortly after the news broke, Bieber herself took to social media to share that she was taken to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing “stroke like symptoms” caused by a blood clot in the brain.

TMZ originally reported that Bieber was admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area for a “medical emergency.” The incident affected the way that she moved and typically affects those who are older (Bieber is 25 years old). Medical personnel ran a number of tests to get to the root of the issue. They were attempting to determine whether it had anything to do with COVID-19, particularly as Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, battled the illness in February.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbA4gS2u7i-/

Bieber shed some more insight into the ordeal on her Instagram Story on Saturday. She wrote that she initially began experiencing symptoms when she was having breakfast with Justin on Thursday morning. The model wrote that she was experiencing “stroke like symptoms” and that she was soon transported to the hospital. Later, she learned that she had suffered from a “very small blot clot” in her brain. The clot “caused a small lack of oxygen,” which led to her symptoms. Bieber went on to write that her body passed the clot on its own and that she was “recovered completely within a few hours.”

Bieber wrote that this situation was one of the “scariest moments” that she’s ever experienced. Thankfully, she is home now and is “doing well.” The 25-year-old ended her post by thanking the medical staff who treated her when she was admitted to the hospital. She also shared her gratitude to everyone who reached out to wish her well in light of the incident.

As aforementioned, Bieber’s medical emergency came weeks after her husband battled COVID-19. In late February, it was reported that there was a “COVID outbreak” within Justin’s team in advance of his Las Vegas tour stop. As a result, he was forced to cancel the show and it was rescheduled for June. An official statement from the team read, in part, “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.” At the time, it was not reported whether Bieber herself battled COVID-19 at the same time as her husband.