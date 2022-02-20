Justin Bieber Postpones Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Just days after Justin Bieber kicked off his long-awaited Justice World Tour, the second show has already been postponed because the singer tested positive for COVID-19. Bieber, 27, began the tour Friday in San Diego and was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas Sunday night. The show was rescheduled for June.

Bieber found out he was positive for the virus on Saturday, his representative told TMZ Sunday. Thankfully, Bieber is “feeling ok,” his rep said. The Las Vegas show was postponed on Saturday after tour organizers said there was a COVID outbreak among the tour staff.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/JusticeTourNews/status/1495201639711395842?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the statement read. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.” Tickets for the original date will be honored at the show, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Bieber was supposed to perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but that has been rescheduled for June 28, making it the last date of the Justice tour’s North American leg. Bieber is still scheduled to perform in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 22 and at The Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. A decision has not been made on those shows yet.

The Justice World Tour was supposed to start in May 2020, but it was postponed to 2021, then to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since Bieber has released two albums since the tour was announced – Changes and Justice – he performed songs from both albums in San Diego. The setlist included “Holy,” “Where Are U Now,” “Love Yourself,” “Sorry,” “Lonely,” and “Baby.” His wife Hailey Bieber was in attendance.

The tour is a massive pandemic-era undertaking. The current schedule has Bieber performing in 20 countries over 13 months. After his North American leg, Bieber will head to Europe for a brief tour through the Scandanavian countries in August, then he has stops planned in South America, South Africa, and Israel in September and October. In November and December, he has stops in Australia and New Zealand scheduled. He will start 2023 with a three-month trip through Europe, finally ending in Krakow on March 25.