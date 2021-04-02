Hailey Bieber Hints She Deleted Her Twitter Over Selena Gomez Comparisons

✖

While she didn't say it, many are thinking it. Hailey Bieber recently opened up to psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a YouTube video where she talked about the online bullying she's dealt with in the last two years or so. While she did admit that when she married her husband, Justin Bieber, it opened up the floodgates to criticism being on that level of fame, she just wasn't aware it would bring this much. While she did not mention his ex, Selena Gomez, by name, some feel she may have been alluding to that being part of the reason she chose to delete Twitter — although she has plenty of other valid reasons.

"After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention," she said. "I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behavior comparison." She noted that she began to "question everything" asking herself whether she was "delusional" or not due to all negative comments.

The model went on to confess she got rid of her Twitter account and noted what's been helping her. "One of the things that I found really helpful to me was I started doing something where I don't go on Instagram," she said. "I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I'd go on there that I didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment." She said just "the thought" of opening the app gave her "anxiety" to the point where she felt like she was going to "throw up."

"I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything." She added, "You're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see? Maybe they're right.' It got to such a low point for me that I was like, 'Honestly, maybe I'm delusional.' It's like separating two realities, essentially."

That's when she decided to delete Twitter and start monitoring her time on other social media outlets. Ever since Bieber and her husband tied the knot in 2018, there have been constant comparisons to Gomez online. Justin even came to his wife's defense and called a Gomez fan out, saying, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better," he wrote according to stylecaster. "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day." Justin then noted that it's been very hard to "choose the high road" when they're constantly going uphill, simply because he's chosen to be with Bieber, who he says is "the person I love most in this world."