Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on Hailey Bieber’s Frightening Blood Clot Issue

Justin Bieber is speaking out for the first time following wife Hailey Bieber’s “scary” medical emergency. Just days after it was revealed that the 25-year-old model was recently hospitalized after suffering “a very small blood clot” in her brain, Bieber on Wednesday candidly broke his silence about his wife’s health scare during his Justice World Tour stop in Denver, Colorado.

The Grammy winner, 28, spoke out about the emergency when the concert came to an abrupt halt due to a power outage. Acknowledging that “life randomly throws you curveballs. You know, we can’t really control much,” Bieber went on to reflect on the major curveball life recently threw himself and his wife, telling the audience, “Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife, not sure if you guys seen.” Bieber assured the crowd that Hailey is “OK, she’s good,” though he admitted the incident was “scary, you know, it’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

“But tonight, I just, you know, I’m really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life, you know?” he continued. “There’s a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room all together, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can’t think of a better place I’d rather be. So, thank you, guys, for joining me tonight.”

Bieber’s remarks came after his wife was hospitalized on Thursday, March 10, after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.” TMZ was first to report that Hailey admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area for a “medical emergency.” The outlet reported the incident was something that typically affects those who are older. The 25-year-old later confirmed that she suffered a blood clot in her brain.

In a social media post, Bieber told her followers that she was transported to a local hospital after she began to experience “stroke-like symptoms” that affected her movement. Once at the hospital, doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen.” Hailey explained that “my body had passed it on its own” and said she “recovered completely within a few hours.” The model said it was “definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through” before thanking the medical staff who treated her when she was admitted to the hospital.