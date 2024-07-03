Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Misses Her, Slams New Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson is sending a message to his ex as he slams her "punk" boyfriend Ken Urker. Anderson took to TikTok live on Tuesday, marking what he said was the three-year anniversary of the start of his relationship with Blanchard with a message.

As the end of Anderson and Blanchard's marriage plays out on the Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Anderson revealed he got into an argument with Urker earlier in the day. "Sorry, Gypsy for fighting with Ken over text," Anderson said, via PEOPLE. "I did ask how you were because I am genuinely curious how you're doing because we are going through the show thing and I am curious about you. Is what it is; I can't help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not."

(Photo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 05: Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Anderson acknowledged he needed to "move on" from his marriage, but said he has "moments where I miss her and today is one of them" due to the date's importance in their relationship. "Like I said I met her three years ago for the first time. We talked for a year and like a month before I got to meet her," he told his followers.

Anderson and Blanchard first met via letter while she was serving time in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015. The two married in a July 2022 prison wedding, but just four months after Blanchard's release in December 2023, she filed for divorce.

Anderson said on TikTok that it was the intensity of their relationship that made it difficult for him to move on. "If Gypsy was just my girlfriend, I get a completely," he said. "But we were legit married for a year and eight months like. Communication between us really just stopped. Even after she left we talked a lot. So you know it's hard for me. It's hard for me now the show started that communication [between] us is not what it was. It's difficult."

(Photo: NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 5: Ryan Scott Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard are seen leaving 'The View' on January 5, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) - MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

After filing for divorce, Blanchard rekindled things with her ex-fiancé Urker, and the two have been dating ever since. Anderson implied during his livestream that Urker reconciled with Blanchard due to the publicity she received upon her release from prison. "That's why you came back, fool," Anderson told Urker. "You saw all the attention she was getting." He continued, "I don't like Ken. He's a punk."

When it comes to Blanchard, Anderson said he had nothing negative to say, encouraging his followers not to bash her. "Do not be against Gypsy if you guys like me," he told viewers. "I want y'all to support Gypsy. I think Gypsy's great, Gypsy's amazing. I still have all the love in the world for Gypsy. I'm not gonna say anything negative about her even if I want to or even if I feel like she deserves it ... I have too much respect for her."