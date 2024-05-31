Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson 'Blindsided' By Divorce Filing

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard left her estranged husband Ryan Anderson heartbroken when she opted to file for divorce. He reveals his anguish in an exclusive obtained by PEOPLE Magzine. The revelation came in the Lifetime documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which picks up three months after she served more than eight years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

He says the early stages of their romance was filled with bliss. "It was good," he said. "I loved our first night together when I picked her up from the prison, and it was just me and her. Those are the moments I cherish. I was just happy Gypsy was home. A lot was going on but it was just great to have her in the room with you."

Their special moments were captured on camera. In one scene. They boast about consummating their marriage. But he says things quickly changed.

"At the very beginning of February I got real sick with Covid, and then I ended up getting bronchitis, and that put me down for about two, three weeks," he explained. "And then Gypsy ended up getting sick, and that's when things, I guess, I don't know. That was the lowest part of our short-term marriage really."

A bad fight spiraled into the unthinkable. In scenes from the trailer, they show the couple former couple arguing over Blanchard's continued friendship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. But he says thighs continued to go down hill. "I'm blindsided by how fast events took place," he says. "I've done a lot of reflection and I look back at that argument. We were going through a lot. We just got into an argument and that was it. It turned out that was the last time Gypsy was really here. I've only seen her one time after that."

As for Urker, who Blanchard is now dating, "Honestly, I feel like he was going to pop up at some point," Anderson said. "He was going to rear his head in some way, and at some point we'd have to deal with this." Still he adds, "as far as the snowball effect it just happened so fast. I'm still processing things."

Reports have alleged that Anderson was too much to deal with, which he diagrees with. "I'm not a controlling person. You can see Gypsy does whatever she wants." He adds, "I didn't check her phone, my name popped up and I looked at one text message with my name in it. That was the only thing."