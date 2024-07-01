Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Husband Locked in Embarrassing Feud Her New Boyfriend

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's release from prison has carried a lot more drama than anyone expected, though not due to the convicted parolee's past crimes or her treatment at the hands of her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard.

Instead, as reported by The Blast, it is due to a war of words and comments by Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson about her current beau/former fiance Ken Urker. The former convict married Anderson while behind bars and they seemed happy upon her release. But things went south, Blanchard moved to divorce Anderson after three months post-release.

Now she is back with Urker, who had broken off their engagement before Blanchard's release, and Anderson continues to aim at his ex's lover. "Yeah, of course, I'm better looking than Ken," Anderson said during a TikTok live video answering questions from fans of the Lifetime series he's featured on with Blanchard. "I actually have my hair," he added. "Oh, I shouldn't have said that. Sorry, Ken."

Some folks were on board with the criticism and even called Anderson their "spirit animal" for the comments. At the same time, others felt Anderson was being creepy, especially since Urker has stayed quiet regarding Blanchard's ex.

This also played out in the reality series on Lifetime, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. Back in May, Blanchard admitted she might be happier elsewhere in a clip from the series, which led to a sarcastic barb from Anderson. "Go call Ken," Anderson told her. "You're probably already talking to him anyway."

The couple also reportedly had a massive blowout on the night they broke up, with a friend of Blanchard recounting an incident to PEOPLE back in April. "He got in her face and screamed," she claimed. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't – but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared." Blanchard left and called a lawyer after getting to safety.