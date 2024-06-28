Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Happiest' She's Ever Been Amid Ryan Anderson Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson in April. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 32, opened up about her decision to end her marriage to Anderson, 37, in a Q&A video on her YouTube channel on Thursday, June 27, saying that she "followed her heart to true love" with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after being convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the 2015 murder of mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. While behind bars, Blanchard met Anderson via a letter in 2021, and the two tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. Just three months after her prison release, Blanchard announced the end of her marriage, and just days later, she was spotted spending time with Urker.

(Photo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 05: Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

In Thursday's Q&A video, Blanchard revealed that when she filed for divorce from Anderson and "followed [her] heart to true love," it was the first thing she did after being released from prison that made her feel independent and happy. "I felt like I made that choice. I was a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman," she explained. "And I think everyone should follow their heart if they know what they want in life and they know what's going to make them happy. I absolutely feel like no matter what you should go for it."

Blanchard continued, "Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life," adding that when she knew her "heart was elsewhere" while in a marriage she "wasn't happy with," she chose to "follow that" instinct. "I'm happy," she gushed. "I'm very happy. You know, this is the happiest that I've ever been in my entire life. And I'm not ashamed of that."

At the end of March, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson on her Facebook page. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," the Louisiana native wrote. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."