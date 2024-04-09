Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Already Getting Divorced

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is making her split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson official. The 32-year-old subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, who was released from prison in December 2023, filed for divorce from her husband of less than two years on Monday, TMZ reports.

The filing comes just a week after she announced in a private Facebook post that they had separated. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote in the post. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

Blanchard and Anderson married in a prison wedding in July 2022 after Anderson reached out to her via letter while she was behind bars. Soon after announcing their separation, Blanchard was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, after the two got matching husky tattoos in Louisiana.

Blanchard and Urker got engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was serving out her 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015. (Also arrested was Nicholas Godejohn, who was convicted by a jury of stabbing Dee Dee and sentenced to life in prison).

Despite her engagement to Urker ending in 2020, the two were photographed just last week enjoying a smoke break together and laughing, despite Urker's mother, Raina Williams, telling PEOPLE that the two are "not back together." Williams said to the outlet, "As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale," adding that her son "is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

Soon after her reunion with Urker, Blanchard announced that she was undergoing rhinoplasty to change the appearance of her nose, going under the knife on April 5. "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. After the surgery was complete, she updated the outlet that it "went great" and that she can't wait to see her new nose as it heals. "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th," she said of the recovery process. "I want to see it so bad!"