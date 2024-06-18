Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Gotten 'Death Threats' After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is worried about "dangerous people" after her early prison release in December 2023 was met with death threats on social media. The 32-year-old, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her mother Dee Dee's murder in 2015 after years of abuse as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, reacted to the backlash in her Lifetime documentary series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Being met with nonstop media attention and millions of Instagram followers after her prison release, Gypsy said she was worried when she found "at least 10 death threats" in her DMs at one point. Reading one such message from her phone, Gypsy said, "You stupid waste of space. Wait until you are canceled by real people. That'll ruin your life. You are going to wish you are back behind bars. I can't wait to be a part of tearing you down bit by bit. You deserve nothing but to be six feet under or locked away forever."

"There are real kids with cancer and real-life problems," Gypsy read from her phone. "Unlike you, that just went along with it because mommy told you to." Gypsy was also called a "poor excuse for a human being" by the social media user, who noted they wished "the worst for" her.

Gypsy explained that while she did "understand" that people were upset by her "sense of fame" after being released from prison, it was something that concerned her. "What happens if I get a hater that is a little too comfortable with how they feel and they come up to me and punch me or get physical with me?" she wondered. "You know, that is a dangerous situation. When the backlash comes, am I at risk for dangerous people?"

In March, Gypsy announced she would be taking a step back from social media, calling it the "doorway to hell" in a temporary goodbye message. "I thought that once I got out of prison, I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person," she said. "Taking selfies of myself in the mirror and just acting goofy and everything. It's the simple stuff in life, right?" The Louisiana resident added, "I don't understand why people are so interested in my life, I don't get it. I don't see myself as famous. Especially for – for what? Like, I did something bad. I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy."