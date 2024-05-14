Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tries to 'Remember the Good' in Her Late Mom Dee Dee on Mother's Day

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is remembering "the good" in her late mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her complicated feelings about her mom in time for Mother's Day.

"I first want to start off by saying I did turn off the comments to this video because I don't want to hear any negative bulls-t," Gypsy, 32, began her lengthy TikTok video. "If you want to talk s-t about me, by all means. I don't give an F. Go do it on your own platform, but I'm not going to see it in my comments. Secondly, it does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day and what I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her."

@gypsyblanchard.tiktok Happy Mothers Day to the wonderful women in my life💐 @Kristy M Blanchard @Raina Williams ♬ original sound – Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Dee Dee, after years of medically abusing Gypsy via Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was stabbed to death in June 2015 by Gypsy's ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Godejohn is serving life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, and Gypsy pleaded guilty at the time to second-degree murder for a 10-year prison sentence. In December 2023, Gypsy was released from prison on parole after serving seven years of her sentence.

Despite all the difficulties of her childhood and relationship with Dee Dee, Gypsy told her TikTok followers that she chooses to think about "the good times" with her mom. "I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person. Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment – whatever," she reasoned. "That's mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother, and I feel like no one should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family and me because we were the people closest to her."

After working for years on learning to forgive her mother, Gyosy explained, "I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart that I truly believe was there. I hope that she is in heaven, and I hope that to some degree I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I've made in my life in growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences. ... It makes you perfect in heaven, so if you take away the mental afflictions that my mother had, then I think what's left is a good person."