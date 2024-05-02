Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows off New Nose in Social Media Return

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back on social media this week, showing off the results of a major cosmetic surgery. Blanchard posted two photos on TikTok on Wednesday night, giving followers their first glimpse of her rhinoplasty operation. The felon had her operation done in early April, and is now gearing up to promote her Lifetime docu-series Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Blanchard's new post was set to the song "Bejeweled" by Taylor Swift and showed Blanchard in a red skirt and blazer with a black top. She took one selfie outdoors in the sunlight and another inside where she posed with makeup artist Alexis Oakley. In the caption she thanked Oakley "for the glam up" and tagged Lifetime TV, indicating that this was all meant for her upcoming series. The show is due out in June of 2024, and it's not clear how much filming still needs to be done.

Blanchard has overhauled her appearance since being released from prison, documenting much of that journey on social media up until March. According to a report by Page Six, the 32-year-old had several silver teeth replaced with new dental implants, but she has still not posted a photo with an open-mouthed smile. She also cut her hair to shoulder length and dyed it blond rather than her natural dark brown. Blanchard's friend Nadiya Vizier told PEOPLE that the rhinoplasty was specifically intended to make her look "more feminine."

Some of this work was reconstructive, and meant to restore Blanchard's bodily autonomy after she suffered years of alleged abuse at the hands of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Dee Dee asserted that her daughter had a slew of serious health issues from infancy, but many of those diagnoses turned out to be false. Blanchard suspected she was suffering from Munchausen by proxy, and experts have since corroborated that theory. The dental work was one of the most extreme examples – Dee Dee had some of her daughter's salivary glands removed and her teeth replaced, which led to some serious complications.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aiding her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in murdering Dee Dee in 2015. She served eight years of a ten-year sentence and was released on parole on Dec. 28, 2023. Her unique story has already inspired widespread news coverage, documentary-style depictions and an e-book from Blanchard herself. However, Blanchard found social media to be overwhelming after a few months and deleted all of her accounts on March 10. Wednesday marked a return to TikTok and a new era for her.

Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres in June on Lifetime. Now that she is back on social media, Blanchard will presumably be posting updates on the production herself.