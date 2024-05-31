Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wants to Step Away From the Spotlight and Get a '9 to 5' Job

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to step away from the spotlight "really soon." The 32-year-old subject of Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up has been living life in the public eye since her December 2023 prison release, but told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking forward to getting a "9 to 5" and living a more normal life.

"I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice," said Gypsy, who served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

"And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon," she continued. When it comes to what job she's interested in moving forward, Gypsy said, "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!" The Louisiana resident continued, "I don't know. But I do like retail, too, Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something – because I love makeup."

Gypsy knows she has to adjust to life outside of prison before getting a normal job, however, telling the outlet, "When things calm down and I have no obligations, I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there. ...I'm still working on driving. I need to get my driver's license, as I've said before. So to get to a job I need to know how to drive."

Gypsy has had a lot of changes since her prison release, filing for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson following their 2022 prison wedding and rekindling her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest also underwent a rhinoplasty, although she made it clear in a recent TikTok that she has no other plans to go under the knife.

"So I've been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don't," she said. "I am very happy with everything else that's on my body – I'm happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have boobs. I'm very proud of those." Gypsy added, "I would not change anything about myself – anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I'm done."