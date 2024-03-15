Gypsy Rose Permanently Deletes Her Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is taking her life out of the public eye. Deleting her public-facing Instagram and TikTok accounts, the 32-year-old subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest shared a candid video discussing her decision to take a step back from the spotlight after being released from prison in December, having served seven years for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"So a lot of people already noticed that I already deleted my Instagram – the public one – with the 7.8 million followers when I deactivated it or, I deleted it, I permanently deleted it," she said in a TikTok video that has since been deleted. "A lot of people are like, 'What happened?' and what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch-something you can feel-people you can actually hug."

Gypsy noted that she was also tired of all the "public scrutiny" surrounding her life in Louisiana with husband Ryan Anderson. "With the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope," she explained. "So I created a private Instagram, and I got it verified. And I had absolutely no doubts or trouble with deleting that public one. I had people who were like, 'Oh my god, you're insane for deleting that kind of a following.' and I'm like, 'I could give a F about a following.' That's not real life."

Gypsy continued on to call social media the "doorway to hell," noting that she's still not sure why people are still so fascinated by her life. Gypsy made headlines back in 2016 when she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to kill her mother with ex Nicholas Godejohn after suffering years of abuse a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Godejohn is currently serving life without parole for first-degree murder.

"I thought that once I got out of prison, I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person," she continued. "Taking selfies of myself in the mirror and just acting goofy and everything. It's the simple stuff in life, right?" Gypsy said she now just wants to live a quiet life. "I don't understand why people are so interested in my life, I don't get it," she explained. "I don't see myself as famous. Especially for – for what? Like, I did something bad. I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy."