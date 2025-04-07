Savannah Chrisley Wishes Dad Todd a Happy Birthday in Prison, Vows to ‘Never Stop Fighting’ for Him

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating the 56th birthday of her father Todd Chrisley as the reality star serves out his 12-year prison sentence on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

As the Chrisley Knows Best star celebrated his birthday behind bars on Sunday, his 27-year-old daughter took to Instagram to mark the bittersweet occasion.

Sharing a montage of photos of their time together over the years, Savannah began her tribute to her father, “Here’s to another trip around the sun, Daddy…”

“It’s so hard to believe this is the third birthday we’ve spent apart,” she continued. “Every year that passes without you home feels like another piece of my heart is missing.”

Thinking back on “all the birthday adventures” she’s shared with her father over the years — “every laugh, every hug, every surprise” — Savannah said celebrating her dad has “always been one of my life’s greatest joys” and “one of my greatest adventures.”

Reflecting on the three years her father has spent in prison so far, the Growing Up Chrisley star lamented, “Life moves so quickly, and yet these past three years have felt frozen in time. You’re three years older since you left home…and those are three years we’ve lost. Three years of memories we’ll never get to make. Three years of heartbreak that time can never give back.”

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images

“But Daddy, I want you to know this…I will NEVER stop fighting for you,” she continued. “I will NEVER stop telling the world who you are and what you mean to us.” The former beauty queen assured her father, “You are so much more than the walls that surround you. You are strength. You are love. You are home. And you ARE my best friend.”

Savannah concluded her tribute, “I love you to the moon and back. And always remember…You are my sunshine. Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, after being convicted of financial fraud, but in September 2023, Todd’s sentence was reduced and he is now set to be released in 2033. Julie is scheduled to be released in 2028.