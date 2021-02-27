Golden Globes Scammers Once Targeted Sarah Hyland and Keegan Michael-Key

✖

As the Golden Globe Awards approach again, many fans are looking back on crazy incidents that have plagued the event in the past — such as the party crashers that scammed Sarah Hyland, Keegan-Michael Key and others. In 2019, their grift went viral when they snuck into the W Magazine after party.

The party was held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel after the 2019 Golden Globes, and a few scammers set up shop outside. According to a report by Variety, the interlopers dressed up as security guards, then waited outside the venue for stars to approach. As if they belonged, they simply asked the stars for their tickets — including Hyland and Key. Unable to tell them apart from real security guards, some stars handed them over.

The man taking tickets was reportedly dressed in a black suit with a white shirt. By the time the actual security staff was alerted to his plot, he had disappeared from the premises, holding a small fortune in tickets to the exclusive party. In all likelihood, he found a way to sell them, letting a small hoard of average people into the party.

Luckily, the organizers were merciful to Key, Hyland and the rest of those who had fallen for the scam. All of them were let in after a short delay, joining the crowd of other A-listers gathered in the hotel.

The guest list was nothing to scoff at. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Tracee Ellis Ross and Amy Adams were gathered under one roof, to the delight of many guests.

Other big celebrity appearances ranged from the highest echelon of movie stars to fan-favorite TV personalities. Celebrities such as Emma Stone, Lili Reinhart, Michael B. Jordan, Lakeith Stanfield and Rachel Bloom were spotted. In addition, Jon Voight, Troye Sivan and Olivia Colman were there, all mingling ahead of Sunday's award show.

The 2019 Golden Globes themselves will likely have tighter security. The show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This year, it will be co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, bringing the worlds of acclaimed drama and comedy together.

The Golden Globe Awards are live from coast to coast. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and will also be streaming on the NBC app, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and other services.