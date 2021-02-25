'Emily in Paris' Star Lily Collins Talks Her Character 'Exploring' Romantic Prospects in Season 2

✖

Emily in Paris became another hit for Netflix and landed surprising Golden Globe nominations for Best Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy thanks to Lily Collins' performance as the title character. The show was already picked up for a second season, which Collins promises will feature Emily "exploring" more romantic possibilities. The series was created by Darren Starr and is mostly set in Paris, where Emily tries to bring her American perspective to a French marketing firm.

After the show's Golden Globe nods were announced, Collins told Deadline she still was not sure where Season 2 is headed. At the end of Season 1, it was revealed that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was dating Camille (Camille Razat), so Emily's romantic future with her chef neighbor seemed to be at a dead end. "I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in," Collins, 31, said earlier this month. "I think she’s still exploring the prospects."

Collins thinks even Emily does not know what her future holds, which is the "beauty of the way they write the show," she said. "She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for," Collins continued. "But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself."

Emily in Paris Season 2 will also feature more fun for Emily with her friends, especially now that Mindy (Ashley Park) moved in with Emily. "I can’t wait to hopefully see what madness ensues there," Collins told Deadline. She also teased at more flashbacks to show what Emily's life was like before she went to Paris.

Although Emily in Paris was renewed for a second season in November, production has yet to start. They hope to start in the spring, but it's the coronavirus pandemic that could force them to postpone. "When we got confirmed for Season 2 it made us all even more excited and even more anxious to get back," Collins said. "Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back."

In Emily in Paris, Collins plays Emily Cooper, a 20-something who moves from Chicago to Paris. It was met with a mixed response from critics, with some pointing out the show's cliched depiction of Parisians. However, Collins' performance was singled out, so her Golden Globe nomination was not a complete surprise. The show's nomination for Best Series - Musical or Comedy was though, considering the many acclaimed shows that missed out. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that the show's producers sent over 30 Hollywood Foreign Press Association members on an all-expense-paid set visit in 2019.