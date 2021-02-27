All the Best Moments of the Golden Globes Over the Years

The 78th Golden Globe Awards kick off Sunday night, helping Hollywood start one of the strangest award seasons in recent memory. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, every part of the season has been changed, including how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts what is usually billed as Hollywood's biggest party. The organization will try as much as it can to create more memorable moments like the ones chronicled below. This year's Golden Globes will be a bi-coastal event, with ceremonies at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan for East Coast celebrities and at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for West Coast stars. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting together for the fourth time. Usually, the ceremony takes place in early January to help kick off the awards season, but it was shifted to Feb. 28. Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her film career, while Norman Lear will receive the recently-established Carol Burnett Award to honor television legends. With almost eight decades of history behind it, the Golden Globes have provided plenty of memorable moments and countless controversies. The Globes are famous for being unpredictable both before and during the show, with bizarre nominations and strange winners. Here's a look at a handful of the eyebrow-raising and head-scratching moments the HFPA has given us since 1944.

Ricky Gervais' 2011 Monologue Ricky Gervais remains the most controversial pick for Golden Globes host thanks partly to a blistering monologue at the 2011 ceremony. He pretty much insulted everyone during the opening and the rest of the show. Some of the A-listers in the crowd were not happy. Incredibly, Gervais was welcomed back to host again in 2012. Gervais hosted again in 2016 and 2020. prevnext

Pia Zadora wins New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture in 1982 The HFPA used to present awards for promising young stars in Hollywood but ended the practice in the early 1980s. The category for New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female was the center of the most controversial award in Golden Globes history. In 1982, the award went to Pia Zadora for the critically panned movie Butterfly, even though Elizabeth McGovern and Kathleen Turner were nominated for their acclaimed turns in Ragtime and Body Heat. It was later discovered that Zadora's husband, millionaire Meshulam Riklis, flew voting members to his Las Vegas casino. Since then, the HFPA has been heavily scrutinized for members possibly receiving bribes from studios and producers. It was just reported this year that Emily in Paris producers flew members to Paris during production, possibly leading to the show's surprising Best Comedy or Musical series nomination. prevnext

Natalie Portman calls out the Globes for lack of female director nominees in 2018 In 2019, Natalie Portman was called to present the Best Director - Motion Picture award. When she introduced the nominees, she said, "And here are the all-male nominees," while co-presenter Ron Howard looked on awkwardly. This year, the HFPA 's Best Director field includes three women - Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and Regina King (One Night in Miami). prevnext

Claire Danes finally gets to thank her parents in 2012 In a very cool moment during the 2012 ceremony, Homeland star Clare Danes got a chance to thank her parents, 17 years after she forgot them when she won for My So-Called Life. "I'm just so lucky to have another opportunity to let them know how deeply grateful I am for their love and encouragement, and any fulfillment I have as a person and actor I owe in large part to [them]," Danes said at the time. prevnext

Sandra Oh praises 'Crazy Rich Asians' and Emma Stone apologizes for 'Aloha' in 2019 Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019 The 2019 ceremony was hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who provided a more positive vibe during most of the show. There was one very funny moment though when Oh joked that Crazy Rich Asians was the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha, two movies criticized for featuring Asian characters played by non-Asian stars. Emma Stone, who starred in Aloha, was heard yelling, "I'm sorry" during the broadcast. Later in the same ceremony, Oh made history as the first Asian star to win multiple Golden Globes. She has awards for Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. prevnext