Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

After facing a two-month delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 78th Golden Globe Awards will officially kick off this year's awards season on Sunday, Feb. 28. Although Golden Globes 2021 will look a little different due to coronavirus safety precautions, the glitz and glamour will be in full force, and PopCulture.com has everything you need to know to tune into the show.

The day’s events will kick off with pre-show coverage, which will be live-streamed on the Golden Globes' official Twitter account as well as on goldenglobes.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Actor Sofia Carson will host the 90-minute pre-show coverage and Access Hollywood reporter Zuri Hall, who will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton alongside Rasha Goel and Scott Mantz, is set to conduct remote interviews. The Golden Globes ceremony will follow at 8 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with fans able to watch the event from the comforts of their own homes by tuning into NBC. The ceremony will also be broadcast on the NBC website with a TV provider login. For those without cable, the ceremony can be watched across streaming services, including Fubo TV, Sling, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. While the price for monthly subscriptions varies from platform to platform, most of these streaming services offer free trial periods, meaning you can sign up for the free trial and then cancel your subscription before you are billed.

This year, the annual ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be returning to host for the fourth time. However, due to the pandemic, they will take on hosting duties on separate ends of the country, with Fay hosting live from New York’s Rainbow Room while Poehler joins live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The show and its nominees will also be in various locations around the world. Awards will be presented by several A-listers, including Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, and Renee Zellweger. According to Entertainment Tonight, presenters will appear either in Los Angeles or New York live.

Golden Globes 2021 nominations were announced on Feb. 3, with streaming studio Netflix leading with a total of 42 nominations – 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. David Fincher's Mank leads films with six nominations, and the streamer's historical drama The Crown tops all television series with six. Meanwhile, the Cecil B. DeMille Award will be given to seven-time Globe winner and two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda. Norman Leer will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Golden Globes 2021 pre-show coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all of the latest updates from this year’s awards season!