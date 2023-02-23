Gisele Bündchen Is Unrecognizable in First 'Vogue' Cover Since Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bundchen has been getting back to her modeling roots lately. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Bundchen posed on the cover of Vogue Italia with an interesting new look. This marks her first Vogue cover since her divorce from Tom Brady.

For the cover of Vogue Italia, Bundchen wore a form-fitting red dress with a sheer top. She completed the look with matching red hair and thin eyebrows. The model kept the red hairstyle for another look, this time posing in a sparkly, sheer two-piece outfit. For her third look, Bundchen went back to her brunette locks while posing in a pink bra, sheer skirt, and green belt. But, she was back to red hair for yet another look, which featured the model wearing a black dress.

Ever since she split from Brady, Bundchen has been more involved in the modeling industry. A source told PEOPLE in early February that she has loved getting back into the swing of her modeling career. They said, "She has been working a lot and just loves it. She really is in such a good place." A month prior, another insider had something similar to say about Bundchen's life post-divorce. The source said that Bundchen "knows she made the right decision in her life" and that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Back in October, it was reported that Bundchen and Brady went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage. The pair share two children together — Benjamin and Vivian. Brady is also a father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan. When it was announced that they had broken up, both Brady and Bundchen released statements about the news.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen's statement read. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." As for Brady, he expressed a similar message and wrote that he and Bundchen will remain committed to co-parenting their children.