Gisele Bündchen Set to Break Silence on Tom Brady Divorce in Upcoming Interview

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly set to speak out about her divorce from Tom Brady. Page Six reported that Bündchen will discuss her split from the athlete in an interview with Vanity Fair. If true, it would serve as the first time that she's spoken out about the topic since the pair announced the news in late 2022.

Sources have told Page Six that Bündchen is set to speak with Vanity Fair and pose on the cover of an upcoming issue. It's unclear exactly when the reported interview would be published, but it's possible that it could come sometime this spring. When asked for comment on the story, a spokesperson for Vanity Fair said that they do not weigh in on editorial rumors. However, a Condé Nast insider said, "I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover."

This wouldn't be the first time that Bündchen would pose on the cover of the magazine. She did so in September 2007 and May 2009. An industry insider commented on the situation, "I think this makes sense for Gisele. She's come out of the divorce looking independent and smart." It's only been a few months since Bündchen and Brady revealed that they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. In October, their divorce was finalized and they both subsequently released statements about the news.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Brady's own statement also reflected zhow he will continue to maintain a positive relationship with his ex for the sake of their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote on social media. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."