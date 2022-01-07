George Lopez Gives Health Update After Getting Sick During New Year’s Eve Show

George Lopez is feeling better after falling ill on-stage in the middle of a New Year’s Eve performance. The comedian, 60, was forced to cancel the show after feeling like he was going to “pass out,” he told The View panel Friday during an appearance on the ABC daytime talk show. Asked about his condition right off the bat, Lopez revealed that COVID was an initial concern.

“I was around some people that had tested positive … I didn’t test positive,” he explained. “In April, it’ll be 17 years since I had my kidney transplant from my ex-wife. I have no immunity against what is going on in the world. I got on stage and I felt, you know, hot in the beginning and I was sweating. I started to kind of see flashes of like red. I thought, ‘I think I’m gonna pass out.’ I sat down and got right back up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

GEORGE LOPEZ'S BIRTHDAY SURPRISE FOR ANA! 💕 Our @ananavarro celebrated her birthday over #TheView’s holiday break, but we surprised her today with her friend @georgelopez! Hear George’s favorite story about Ana and what he gifted her to celebrate her special day! pic.twitter.com/M9Rd1Ipl34 — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2022

He continued, “I was really hot. I think my temperature was 102.9. The paramedics did come and checked me out. I checked out OK. I was a little concerned. Upper respiratory for me and dehydration is a bad thing for me … I’m better now.”

An ambulance was called to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington when Lopez walked off the stage, TMZ reported at the time. Attendees at the show told the outlet that Lopez began sweating and asking for water around 30 into his set, and a video it obtained showed a clearly distraught Lopez apologizing to the audience. Sabrina Alvarez, who was in attendance at the show, told the publication, “You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong.”

The Grammy-nominated star revealed on The View that the show had been rescheduled for March 18. Lopez has had a series of health issues over the years stemming from a genetic condition in which his kidneys began to deteriorate. In 2005, Lopez underwent a kidney transplant, with then-wife Ann Serrano Lopez serving as his kidney donor. The experience inspired an episode of his self-titled ABC sitcom, in which his character’s son Max was diagnosed with a similar illness that required emergency surgery.