George Clooney Reveals If He’d Join ‘ER’ Co-Star Noah Wyle on ‘The Pitt’

George Clooney would reunite with his former ER castmate Noah Wyle for a stint on The Pitt “in a heartbeat.”

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, revealed that he was open to appearing on his former co-star’s HBO Max hit medical drama during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere of Jay Kelly.

Asked if he’d want to “get back in the E.R.” and join the Emmy Award-winning drama, Clooney answered that he’d “do that in a heartbeat.”

That being said, Clooney hasn’t asked Wyle, 54, about the possibility of a cameo. “[I haven’t] talked to him about being on the show because it is his show,” the Ocean’s Eleven star explained. “I don’t want to interrupt. But I am deeply proud of him, if I’m allowed to be proud of him.”

He continued, “What a beautiful show it is and what a great success it has been and what a fun thing to have him, you know, kind of continuing on in a tradition.”

Clooney and Wyle were both members of the original ER cast, starring as Doug Ross and John Carter, respectively, in the long-running NBC medical series. ER made its debut in 1994, with Clooney departing the series in 1999, only coming back for brief cameos in Season 6 and the series finale in 2009.

This isn’t the first time that Clooney has praised Wyle for his success on The Pitt, calling the show “so good” during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in June and revealing that he remains “really dear friends” with Wyle.

“He is just the most honorable, talented young man, I get to say, because I’m an old man,” Clooney said. “And I cannot be happier for his success on this show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it.”

When host Seth Meyers joked that Wyle was having to re-learn all of the medical jargon from ER on The Pitt, Clooney noted, “But he never had trouble. He always could do it. And I hated him for that.” He joked, “People should hate Noah.”

The Pitt is slated to return for Season 2 in January on HBO Max.