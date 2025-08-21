‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The doors are opening up at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s ER once again.

HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Emmy-nominated drama The Pitt.

After premiering in January, the medical drama was renewed for a second season just a month later. Season 2 will take place several months after the events of Season 1 during the Fourth of July weekend. Much like the first season, the show will be heavily touching on family, both in and out of the workplace.

“What the challenge of any workspace is, [is] balancing your work life with your family life,” showrunner R. Scott Gemill told EW. “And some of our characters have families, some don’t, some are in the process of losing their family, some are having to learn new things about their family. So I think it runs the gamut in terms of both the families of our characters, who we are with every day, but also the work family of all our characters who interact with each other.”

Of course, the series will also be digging deeper into the personal lives and issues of the characters, who were all dealing with quite a lot when the first season ended. But that’s not all. “We’re dealing with all kinds of things this season,” Gemmill said. “Everything from boating injuries to cuts in Medicare and the cost of going to the ER to the hazards of sharing meds.”

Created by Gemmill, The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa. The cast also includes Shawn Hatosy, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, and Lawrence Robinson, among others.

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Gemmill serves as an executive producer alongside John Wells, Wyle, Michael Hissrich, JWP’s Erin Jontow, and Simran Baidwan. As of now, an exact premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced, but it will be premiering sometime in January. Before then, though, the show has been nominated for a whopping 13 Emmys, which air on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Season 1 of The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.