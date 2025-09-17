‘The Pitt’ Spinoff Hopes Squashed in Wake of Big Emmy Wins

Don’t count on a night shift spinoff of The Pitt anytime soon.

In a huge upset at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, HBO’s medical drama The Pitt beat out Apple TV’s frontrunner Severance for many major awards, including Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Actor (for series star Noah Wyle).

But HBO’s president and CEO poured cold water on the hopes for any of the side characters to get their own series while speaking to Variety at the network’s Emmy Awards after-party.

As the journalist asked if there would be a version of The Pitt focusing on the hospital’s night shift characters, like the one played by newly minted Emmy winner Shawn Hatosy, Bloys offered a firm, “No!”

“Listen, when we decided to move forward with The Pitt, the idea was we’re going to try this, and we’re going to develop other shows in this model,” Bloys said. “They don’t have to be a spinoff. But that model, I think The Pitt showed that it could work for us.”

He confirmed that the premium cable network has been developing “other types of shows” in the same model, like a police procedural or a family drama, that could air every couple months just like The Pitt will. (The series is already returning for a second season in January.)

Bloys believes that shows taking too long to return is a huge problem in the industry, saying it’s “the one thing I think that we’ve gotten away from in television, that ability to bring shows back on an annual basis.”

“We will be developing those and trying to do it again. But as I’ve said, The Pitt is lightning in a bottle,” Bloys said. “So the idea that we’re going to do another one, that it’s going to work out, you never know. But it did prove that the model could work in streaming.”