‘ER’ Child Star Reveals What It Was Like Working With George Clooney

A former child star looked back at her time acting with George Clooney on ER.

Before becoming a hotshot movie actor, Clooney starred on the NBC medical drama as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout its 15-season run, ER saw many people come through the doors of Cook County General Hospital — many famous faces before they were even famous. This includes Werewolves Within star Milana Vayntrub. While appearing on After Midnight, she revealed she was seven when she appeared on a Season 1 episode of ER and recalled what it was like working alongside Clooney.

Play video

“George Clooney was on it. The thing is, even at that time, I knew he was attractive,” Vayntrub confessed. “When you’re a kid, you don’t know what it is that makes someone attractive, you just know you need them in your house and like, a part of your family. And so I kept inviting him over for dinner, and I was like, ‘My mom will cook for us.’ And my mom was like, ‘Shut up!’ Because obviously my mother was attracted to him, too. So, there was already a love triangle. But I guess I just stuck with it, hoping that I’d never run into him again.”

While one would think it’d be a bit annoying to always be invited over by a little kid, Clooney apparently took it in stride. Vayntrub shared he “was absolutely the best.” She continued, “He was like, ‘Yeah, kiddo.’ He called me ‘kiddo.’ And here’s the thing. He wasn’t famous yet. ER hadn’t come out. He just had the aura. “

Vayntrub appeared in three episodes in the back half of ER’s first season in early 1995 as Tatiana, a Russian girl who is abandoned in the ER. Julianna Margulies’ Carol takes special interest in Tatiana and was even wanting to adopt her. The adoption was ultimately blocked due to Carol’s medical history. It was a memorable storyline, and it was even more memorable for Vayntrub off-screen.

The role was Milana Vayntrub’s acting debut, and she would go on to appear in Days of Our Lives, Lizzie McGuire, Life Happens, Give Up the Ghost, Dropout, Other Space, Love, Silicon Valley, Die Hart, Out of Office, Marvel’s Rising, and many more. The fact that she hasn’t run into George Clooney is impressive. But it would make for a fun story to tell him if she ever bumps into him.