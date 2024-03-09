Game Show Host Suffers Painful Workout Injury

A dream workout session led to an embarrassing injury for Will Neff. The Name Your Price co-host recently had the chance to work with bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman, but the game show personality suffered a slip-up in-front of the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion.

"I was doing a bench with him, and I was juiced because he kept saying how strong I was," Neff explained on his podcast Fear&. "And I was up there, and I accidentally clipped the rack with the bar and dropped 200-and-some-odd pounds on my rib cage and just compressed like an accordion.

Neff, who is also known for his time on Attack of the Show!, noted he has some bruised ribs as a result of the incident (though he hadn't had a full medical evaluation at the time of recording Fear&). However, he's OK overall and was just glad he had the experience with the legendary bodybuilder.

Don’t skip rib cage day! pic.twitter.com/7KyPt1cAbi — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) February 25, 2024

"I got to work out with Ronnie Coleman, and it was a childhood dream come true," Neff said.

Neff's botched press did stir up some remarks from naysayers online, though. The OTK member/hot sauce entrepreneur hit back at the "ego lifting" allegations by further explaining the situation. ("Ego lifting" is when someone lifts too much weight in an attempt to impress others.)

On X, Neff clarified he was pressing his "normal working weight" but he "clipped the bar on the rack and it bent" his wrist forward. He was not exhausted. The G4TV alum did own up to the fact that he "didn't go far enough down with the bar" on his reps.

"Overall today was such a magic experience," Neff added. "Lifting with one of my childhood heroes is a blessing and a few bruised ribs is a small price to pay for the memories and the content."