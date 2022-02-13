Future Spoils Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl Weekend Plans

It looks like the drama between Future and Ciara continues. TMZ reports that Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson were enjoying Drake‘s show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night and were at a star-studded pre-Super Bowl party with the likes of Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow. However, the rapper Future, who Is the father of Ciara’s 7-year-old son Future Zahir, showed up at the party as well.

Ciara and Future’s breakup was a rough one, so the “Level Up” singer and the NFL quarterback left the party quickly to avoid a confrontation. It’s unclear where the former couple stands at this point, but the hasty retreat implies that things are still frosty.

Even if her ex makes life complicated, Ciara and Wilson have built a strong family unit for their kids. Last year, she sat down for an interview with Self and talked about what parenting through the Covid pandemic has been like for her and Wilson. “I don’t even know if you can call it organized chaos, but it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest,” she said. “But I’m enjoying it all. I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing. But rather than letting the world change me, I’m going to figure out how to change with it. That’s been my mentality. How do I adjust? How do I really work and find the silver lining in the midst of it all?”

“In the beginning, for us, it was really trying to wrap our heads around it,” the Grammy winner later added. “Just trying to understand all of it, trying to figure out how to balance life with the school and the Zoom sessions.” She continued, “It was just not being able to do things to really, truly free your mind. That was just, by far, the greatest challenge of it all because it was like these four walls. What do I do? Thank God, with Russ and I, we held on up. We did alright. We still have the same level of love for each other. If anything, it makes you have even more because you literally are going in circles, the same thing over and over, but figuring it out.”