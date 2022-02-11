Cardi B and Offset Give Each Other Matching Tattoos

Cardi B and Offset are rocking new matching ink! The “WAP” rapper and Migos artist, who wed Sept. 20, 2017, took up the tattoo gun themselves to permanently add their wedding date to their hands, TMZ reports, and the whole session will be aired during Friday’s episode of Cardi Tries, dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day at 9 a.m. PT on Instagram, Messenger or Facebook Watch.

Cardi and Offset inked their love for one another back in December while filming for the reality show after Offset decided he wanted to make what was supposed to be a singular tattoo on him a husband-wife affair. Each tattoo reads “9-20-17” in the other’s handwriting, and is inked alongside the side of Cardi and Offset’s palms so that when they hold hands, the dates line up.

This was both Cardi and Offset’s first time using a tattoo gun, but the couple learned from one of the best. Celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who has previously tattooed Offset, reportedly taught them the ropes, supervising the romantic tattooing session. Hurtado shared news of the couple tattoos to his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Been waiting to share this with you guys. What a fun experience getting to show [Cardi B and Offset] how to tattoo one another.” The tattoo artist said the couple “crushed it” for their first time, ending his message, “Happy Valentines you two.”

Cardi and Offset have had their ups and downs, but have been loved-up since the birth of their son in September. In addition to their baby boy, the two share 3-year-old daughter Kulture. In December, Cardi took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 30th birthday and share her feelings for him as a partner and father.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together,” she wrote. “I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids.”