Russell Wilson Sparks Debate in Gushing Birthday Post to Wife Ciara's Son With Rapper Future

Tuesday morning, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a heartfelt birthday message to Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with whom she had with her ex-fiance, rapper Future. Wilson posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter that showed him and Future Zahir swimming underwater in their pool. Wilson then referred to himself as Future's "daddy," which sparked a debate on social media.

When Wilson posted the video, a multitude of users on Twitter and Instagram responded. Some felt that he couldn't call himself Future's dad due to the rapper Future being his biological father. Others appreciated how Wilson has become a father figure to the young child since marrying Ciara. Although one separate group wanted to know why this argument was even taking place.

"My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u. Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm. Happy 6th BDay Future! Daddy loves you!" Wilson wrote in the caption of his birthday posts. He wanted to celebrate another big day in the child's life, but many social users wanted to keep the argument going.