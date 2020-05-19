Russell Wilson Sparks Debate in Gushing Birthday Post to Wife Ciara's Son With Rapper Future
Tuesday morning, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a heartfelt birthday message to Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with whom she had with her ex-fiance, rapper Future. Wilson posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter that showed him and Future Zahir swimming underwater in their pool. Wilson then referred to himself as Future's "daddy," which sparked a debate on social media.
When Wilson posted the video, a multitude of users on Twitter and Instagram responded. Some felt that he couldn't call himself Future's dad due to the rapper Future being his biological father. Others appreciated how Wilson has become a father figure to the young child since marrying Ciara. Although one separate group wanted to know why this argument was even taking place.
"My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u. Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm. Happy 6th BDay Future! Daddy loves you!" Wilson wrote in the caption of his birthday posts. He wanted to celebrate another big day in the child's life, but many social users wanted to keep the argument going.
The problem is not that there are too many Russell Wilsons the problem is that there are not enough. People who have an issue with this is a reason why so many kids don’t have father figures.— A (@HokieA123) May 19, 2020
"Daddy?" pic.twitter.com/StPHZOVQaQ— Jon Dope (@JonJon_Dtown) May 19, 2020
Some of y’all on here hating cuz Rus isn’t the biodad...... but he doesn’t NEED to be biodad to be called a Father. The kid is happy and healthy. Rus is raising him, not the streets lol— BardocksCuzinBob (@KingBlankstare) May 19, 2020
This is so sweet, Russell. I just love the bond you have with your son. You’ve been the dad consistently changing diapers, leading, etc.,since he was 10 months old. Much RESPECT to you & Happy Birthday Future! pic.twitter.com/yuKZqYPaoO— Denyce Gartrell (@denycegartrell) May 19, 2020
Future > Russ— Darko “The Human Victory Cigar” Miličić (@DarkoMilii1) May 19, 2020
DADDY. He said what he said.— 🕷 (@ohheyydeee) May 19, 2020
diddy can claim quincy, but russell wilson can’t even do the same with baby future? HUH? pic.twitter.com/d8ktlnji2H— 🦋 (@nyaaathreatt) May 19, 2020
Russell Wilson to Baby future: “Daddy Loves you”
Future: pic.twitter.com/lgpapHgr6X— SimpTewMuch (@SimpMuch) May 19, 2020
Y’all look at @1future happy birthday message to Baby Future compared to @DangeRussWilson message 😂😂... Lil #future is lucky he ended up getting a new dad 🥴 pic.twitter.com/sYsOIR0QyJ— Nura_Sheik (@Nura_Sheik) May 19, 2020
Men who mad at Russell Wilson for taking care of Baby Future be the same ones who don’t take care of their own kids— Kaylisse NOT Khalessi (@x_TAYLORmade) May 19, 2020
Even if he isn’t the bio dad, he cares for, feeds, and loves future! In my eyes that more of a dad than I ever had! Beautiful family! ❤️— Breezzyyy (@breezzyybleezy) May 19, 2020
You outta pocket— Darth Lou (@TreyDolo_) May 19, 2020
The love Russell Wilson has for baby Future is truly beautiful to see! Any person mad about that is simply a weirdo.. pic.twitter.com/yg1VO0SNLO— ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) May 19, 2020
Salute to Russell Wilson for real... I don’t see how ppl can’t respect the way he’s embraced Baby Future as his own... we need more Russell Wilson’s— IHatePpl (@AllTek23) May 19, 2020
I see a lot of people tweet about how Future supporters hate Russell Wilson. But I rarely actually see Future supporters tweet about how they hate Russell Wilson.— Mando Pino (@davidapino) May 19, 2020
it's wild to me how people on here are so invested in the Ciara/Russell Wilson/Future situation as it involves their kid. Folks probably ain't this invested in their own parenting/coparenting situations.— Nick (@NickRob90) May 19, 2020