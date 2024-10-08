Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi – better known by the stage name Tems – just shut down the rumor that she was pregnant with rapper Future's baby. The story started online last year when Tems appeared at London Fashion week, and commenters wrongly speculated that she was pregnant and that Future was the father. However, last month Tems joined The Breakfast Club radio show to set the record straight.

Tems laughed when the rumor came up in her interview, but admitted she was confused about how and why she was linked to Future, of all people. She and the rapper did work together, but there was nothing else to back the story up, and it seems that she was never pregnant in the first place. She said: "People just take the most controversial things. Because I was thinking like, why am I pregnant for Future? Why Future? Because that's the craziest. Why not Wiz[kid]? Why not Drake? Why not somebody else?"

Tems has worked with several A-list musicians, and she feels the commenters chose one of the most sensational answers to their question on purpose. She said: "If it was Drake, it would be the same thing but the reason why it is Future is because it's the most crazy.

Co-host Charlamagne tha God agreed, saying the rumor likely persisted "because of his reputation. Future got a lot of kids, right? He has about five kids. And has a reputation of being a ladies' man."

Both Tems and Drake were featured on Future's 2022 song "Wait For U." However, unlike some of Tems' other collaborations, she didn't even work directly with the rapper. The song uses a sample from Tems' song "Higher," which puts her vocals in the mix. By comparison, her work with Drake was much more direct on the song "Fountains." When these parentage rumors first emerged last year, Tems seemed to deny them in a social media post reading: "In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!"

Future – whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash – grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and by his own count, he has seven children with seven different women, in addition to one adopted son. The rapper has never married any of his former partners, but was engaged for a time to singer Ciara. The rapper never commented publicly on his rumored relationship with Tems.