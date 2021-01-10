Ciara and Her Kids Wear Matching Letterman Jackets to Cheer on Russell Wilson

✖

Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card playoff battle. Winning the game would put Russell Wilson one step closer to a third appearance in the Super Bowl, an outcome that his wife Ciara hoped to see. She and her children cheered on Wilson and the Seahawks while wearing custom letterman jackets.

Prior to the playoff game, the singer posted a family photo featuring her and their three children. They all wore matching jackets featuring the Super Bowl XLVIII logo, referencing the game where Wilson and the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos. The jackets also had Wilson's jersey number and a massive "W." The family made it clear that they wanted to see the Seahawks defeat their NFC West rivals and move on to the Divisional round.

"We’re so proud of you [Russell Wilson]! Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy! [Go Hawks] [No. 3] [Playoffs] [Seahawks]" Ciara wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Several people responded and said that this photo was "simply too cute."

The game did not play out as Ciara or the Seahawks expected. The Los Angeles Rams mostly held the powerful offense in check despite having star receiver DK Metcalf score the only two touchdowns. Wilson also threw an interception on a wide receiver screen that the Rams returned for a touchdown. The Seahawks ultimately fell to the division rivals 30-20.

Following the game, Ciara posted another photo that showed the family's neverending support for Wilson even during heartbreaking losses. Their youngest child, Win, sat in a chair while rocking full Seahawks gear. He had a huge smile on his face. "Always proud of you Da Da," Ciara wrote in the heartfelt post.

While Wilson's family continued to show support for the Seahawks following the loss, a member of the Rams took a different approach. Quarterback Jared Goff spoke to the media following the game and talked about getting revenge for a previous postgame celebration. He specifically mentioned safety Jamal Adams lighting up a victory cigar after defeating the Rams to win the division.

"Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Goff said after the game, per ESPN. "It feels good." Now he will look forward to the Divisional round while Wilson spends time with his loving family.