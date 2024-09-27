Chappell Roan Cancels Weekend Shows Due to Overwhelming Pressure

Chappell Roan will not be performing at the All Things Go Music Festival as she takes time to "prioritize [her] health." The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Sept. 27, to announce that her planned concerts in New York City and Washington D.C. would not go on as "things have gotten overwhelming" for her over the past couple of weeks.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," Roan wrote in a statement on her Story. "I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding."

(Photo: Chappell Roan)

Not long after, the festival released a statement supporting the artist. "We're heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year's festivals," the statement read. "While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it's important to remember that health and well-being always comes first."

"All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding," the festival continued. "Let's continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves."

Roan's decision to take a step back comes amid backlash she faced over an interview with The Guardian in which she said she would not be endorsing a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. "I have so many issues with our government in every way," she told the outlet. "There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don't feel pressured to endorse someone." The "Red Wine Supernova" singer continued, "There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city."

Later, Roan clarified on TikTok that she was voting for Kamala Harris but didn't want to officially endorse anyone. "Endorsing and voting are completely different," she said. "I don't agree with a lot of what is going on with, like, policies. Like, obviously, f-k the policies on the right, but also f-k some of the policies on the left. That's why I can't endorse."

(Photo: Chappell Roan performs in concert during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. - Gary Miller/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I'm not gonna settle for what the options are that are in front of me, and you are not gonna make me feel bad for that," Roan continued. "So yeah, I'm voting for f-king Kamala, but I'm not settling for what has been offered, because that's questionable. ...You know what is right and wrong and so do I. F-k Trump for f-king real, but f-k some of the s-t that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you – and, more so, Palestine, and more so, every marginalized community in the world."

Roan was also open in the same interview about being diagnosed with severe depression. "I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don't know what's going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn't think I had because I'm not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who's severely depressed," Roan said.

"I think it's because my whole life has changed," she continued. "Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I'm not going to be stalked or harassed?"