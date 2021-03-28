'SNL': Jack Harlow Shines in a Sketch Before Performing 'What's Poppin'

✖

Jack Harlow shook viewers up with his Saturday Night Live performance tonight as he lit the stage up with his rendition of 'What's Poppin' and 'Tyler Herro' from his latest album That's What They All Say. The musician joined Emmy-winner and SNL alum, Maya Rudolph, as the musical guest for tonight's (March 27) episode.

Harlow even got a chance to appear in a sketch before his performance, playing a very swift janitor during an Eminem parody breaking down the blockchain, crypto and the wave of NFTs that will destroy society. But his performance that followed showed why he's guesting on the show's return episode.

Jack Harlow performing “WHATS POPPIN” on SNL 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VjTLNpt36S — WISEGUY (@itswiseguyy) March 28, 2021

Some fans were quick to point out that they had no clue who Harlow was until he was name dropped by Chet Hanks during his divisive "white boy summer" declaration earlier in the day. But still a lot of fans were happy and only a few detractors were left questioning why he was invited to SNL.

Harlow is currently prepping for his next release, which he hints will feature a collaboration with an incredibly successful artist. In an interview with Big Bank and DJ Scream, he tells the Big Facts podcast that of his main influences –– Drake, André 3000, Lil Wayne, Eminem and JAY-Z –– fans can expect a song with one of the artists listed to come next. “One other one is coming right up,” Jack Harlow said before DJ Scream repeated the exact words. “One other I listed is coming right up.”

.@jackharlow on SNL just killing it. Top musician out of Louisville in a long time — Michael Creed, PhD (@tmcreed) March 28, 2021

“Out of the five I listed, I’ve talked to three, worked with one, about to work with the second one, but I’ve had convos,” Harlow said. The "Already Best Friends" rapper was recently nominated for a grammy this year. At the time of his nomination, the rapper told the Recording Academy, the recognition was a "great stamp" for his career. "It's something I can carry with me for the rest of my life. A win would be huge but to be nominated is a great step for me. If anything, it just raises the bar. I love when these things happen because it gives me something higher to shoot for, to keep pushing myself. I'm forced to hold myself to a certain standard now. I'm GRAMMY-nominated."