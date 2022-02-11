Cardi B Rages Against Hateful Comments on Daughter Kulture’s Instagram

Cardi B is speaking out against cyberbullies. In a now-deleted tweet, the “Up” rapper revealed that she was making her 3-year-old daughter Kulture‘s Instagram account private due to an abundance of hateful comments. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” she said In the tweet. “I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a– weirdos.”

Kulture‘s account has amassed a whopping 2.3 million followers since 2020. The bio claims that she loves everything pink, “is spoiled,” and that her mother runs the account.

Cardi welcomed her second child, a boy, with her husband Offset in September. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music last year, Cardi revealed that she didn’t use a nanny. “When I was pregnant, I was just like, ‘You know, I’m just going to get a babysitter, and she’s going to go on the road everywhere with me,” she explained. “And then once we had a baby, it’s like your mindset changed. It’s like, ‘I don’t want to have a babysitter. I’m scared. I don’t want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don’t want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can’t trust people.”

Cardi has made It clear over the years how important her children are to her, Iike when she pulled out of her tour with Bruno Mars in 2018. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she said at the time. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind.”