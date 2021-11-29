Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Body ‘Shut Down’ Before Concert

Teyana Taylor spent a good bulk of her weekend in a hospital bed attached to IVs and under monitoring from doctors. The “Wake Up Love” singer was scheduled to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Ahead of the show, she was forced to cancel, revealing on Instagram that her “body gave out.” She was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday, Nov. 27. She posted a photo of herself flashing a peace sign from the hospital bed, writing, “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN.”

Taylor was clearly exhausted from a rigorous schedule, adding, “My body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b-tch was tryna get on that stage.”The 30-year-old performer was bummed to miss the performance, writing that she was “really saddened,” noting, “Petunia don’t miss no shows” and especially while she’s on her ‘The Last Rose Petal’ farewell tour. I’ve been leaving it all on the stage for a month straight 1000%,” she added. “So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.”

She cautioned others not make the same mistakes as her and to pay attention to the signs that one’s body needs rest. “listen to your body” and “know when to sit down,” she said, adding, “or it will definitely sit you down…..in the ER…Mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure…but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

Taylor dealt with another health scare this summer in August when she revealed she underwent emergency surgery to remove lumps from her breasts. She shared the journey on her reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman. After her tissue sample was sent to pathology for testing, it was revealed that everything was normal.

While Taylor is on pause and on the mend, her husband, former NBA champion Iman Shumpert, was recently crowned the Season 30 winner of Dancing With the Stars. He’s the first ex-NBA player to win the coveted golden ball. Past former NBA players who participated on the show include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clyde Drexler, Lamar Odom, Metta World Peace, Charles Oakley, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox.