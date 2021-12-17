Kanye West and Drake’s Rivalry May Have Reignited After Edit to Larry Hoover Benefit

Drake and Kanye West fans have been excited about putting their issues to the side after a longstanding feud. The rappers joined forces for West’s, now known as Ye, benefit concert for Larry Hoover. The show took place at the LA Collesium and streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. Ye did the show to bring awareness to Hoover and prison reform overall. But Prime subscribers have noticed that Drake is largely absent from the new edit.

The Certified Lover Boy performed a 12-song set during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. Though the original benefit ran for approximately 2 hours, he’s rarely seen in the Prime edit. The show has mysteriously gone from 2 hours to 24 minutes, featuring only an entrance and exit from Drake. Drake’s “Forever” duet with Ye is included; however, that’s all subscribers will see from the Canadian-born superstar.

It appeared to be the greatest way for the two to unite. At the time of the announcement, Ye said in a statement: “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together.”

Amazon has yet to comment on Drake’s disappearance. But social media users have taken notice. Fans are confused and angry.

Two hours wasted

Watching this Kanye & Drake concert but it’s 10min left and Drake hasn’t performed yet!!! 🤔🤔🤔 #KanyeDrakeLive #FreeLarryHoover — T.A.B. Podcast (@ToughAsBalls) December 17, 2021

For anyone who anticipated getting an actual concert, they are pissed. Drake’s appearance on the Prime edit came at the very end.

The reasons remain unknown

Why they cut drake part on the the Kanye west concert? @PrimeVideo — Joey Gatsby (@JayClarkElliott) December 14, 2021

Ye, Drake, nor Amazon Prime have made an official statement. Some Twitter users are speculating that Drake potentially shaded Ye during his set, causing Ye to retaliate in this way.

It’s almost like asking, ‘Where’s Waldo?’

finailly gettinf to watch the @kanyewest concert on amazon but why did they cut out @Drake set ? — cody breedlove (@darklotus69) December 15, 2021

It’s a shocker to many to press play and see only a snippet of Drake. The experience wasn’t different for this subscriber.

Others want answers

Watching this @kanyewest concert back on Prime and they cut Drake part all the way out… @PrimeVideo why y’all did that!? pic.twitter.com/SU7XHzyfDb — Big Diva🦋 (@Nicea_Diva) December 15, 2021

For those who weren’t able to see the show live and relied on the streaming option, the disappointment is real. This Twitter user has questions that anyone has yet to give a definitive answer to.

A waste of a performance

https://twitter.com/yeXvamp/status/1471596135277944832?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Considering Drake performed a 12-song set, it’s a huge chunk of the benefit to be edited. One user asks why edit Drake out in the first place when the benefit was billed as a collaboration.

They knew it was short-lived

https://twitter.com/Number10Records/status/1471935247130546185?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A lot of Drake fans were skeptical of the truce from the start. Obviously, this Twitter user saw the pact as not lasting and says Ye isn’t trustworthy.