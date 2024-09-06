How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrated Kansas City Chiefs' Win Over Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024-25 NFL season opener set the stage for a night of joyful celebrations, with power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the center of the festivities. The high-profile pair's post-game activities have drawn the attention of media and fans, offering a glimpse into their relationship and the team's unity.

Swift, 34, was a prominent figure at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering enthusiastically for Kelce alongside his family in a private suite. Her presence didn't go unnoticed, with NFL cameras capturing her animated reactions to Kelce's plays, including a notable moment where she embraced his mother, Donna, in celebration.

Following the Chiefs' 27-20 victory, Swift's excitement was evident. In a video shared on Women of The NFL's Instagram Story, the pop icon shared her excitement, stating, "I'm feeling fantastic." This sentiment was echoed in her interactions with Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., as they danced happily after the game.

The celebration, however, didn't end at the stadium. Sources revealed to Page Six that Kelce, 34, orchestrated an after-party at Prime Social, a favorite spot among the Chiefs players. The tight end, who recently inked a podcast deal reportedly worth over $100 million, rented out the entire cocktail bar for the occasion.

An insider disclosed to the outlet that Kelce extended an open invitation to his teammates in the locker room. The gathering was described as "intimate," with notable attendees including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hardman Jr. Despite the high-profile guest list, the event maintained a low profile on social media, suggesting an environment where attendees could relax without fear of public scrutiny.

Swift's participation in the after-party didn't go unnoticed. A source noted to Page Six, "Taylor got a little drunky," indicating that the Grammy winner felt comfortable enough to let loose among Kelce's teammates and their partners. Her attire for the evening – a Versace corset ($1,325), Grlfrnd jean shorts ($185, discounted to $102), and red Giuseppe Zanotti over-the-knee boots ($1,650, marked down to $966) – suggested she was prepared for a night out, per the outlet.

The couple's affectionate display continued as they left the stadium together. Footage captured Swift and Kelce exiting hand-in-hand, beaming at fans who cheered their departure. Their contrasting outfits – Swift in her game-day ensemble and Kelce in a white-to-brown ombre shirt-and-pants set – created a striking image of the high-profile pair.

This celebration comes on the heels of a controversial incident involving a fake media plan that circulated online, purportedly outlining a strategy for a potential breakup between Swift and Kelce. The footballer's representatives swiftly denounced the document as "entirely false" and threatened legal action. In a statement to the media, a spokesperson declared, "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," adding that the papers were "not created, issued, or authorized by this agency."

Despite this minor controversy, the couple's relationship appears stronger than ever. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Kelce spoke about being known as Swift's partner, saying, "It's the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this."

As the NFL season kicks off, all eyes are on the power couple. Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium, seven months after her last appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, signals her ongoing support for Kelce and the Chiefs. With Swift currently on a break from her global Eras Tour, fans can likely expect to see more of the couple at future games, celebrating victories and facing defeats together in the public eye.

The Chiefs' victory party at Prime Social is reminiscent of a similar event held at the venue in September 2023, when Swift and Kelce's relationship was in its early stages. An insider noted to Entertainment Tonight at the time that the players and their pals were "snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," adding that they "kept things fun and lighthearted."